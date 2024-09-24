Ukraine's invitation to NATO is part of Victory Plan: Zelenskyy's aide reveals details

The Victory Plan consists of two parts, and the Allies should ignore any threats from Russia

Andriy Yermak (Photo: Office of the President)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Victory Plan, presented in the United States, includes clear steps Ukraine wants from allies to achieve peace, with both military and diplomatic components, said the head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, during a speech at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York.

For in-depth analysis and longer stories, follow us on LinkedIn

The presidential chief-of-staff emphasized that Ukraine's entry into NATO is part of the victory plan, and allies should not be deterred by Russia's threats of escalating the war.

"We must have an advantage on the battlefield to force Putin into stopping the hostilities. We are trying very hard. Without ships, we have destroyed the Black Sea Fleet. Without air superiority, we have stopped the Russian advance in most directions, including Kharkiv. Without fear, we brought the war back to Russia," he said.

According to Yermak, since 2022, Ukraine has increased its weapons production sixfold, but this is still not enough. He called on allies to increase military aid and expedite its delivery. Priorities include drones, air defense systems, electronic warfare equipment, ammunition, and long-range systems. Yermak also urged allies to invest more in the production of Ukrainian weapons.

On September 22, Zelenskyy revealed that Ukraine has a "Plan B" if President Biden does not support the Peace Plan.

On September 23, The Times reported that the Kursk operation is part of Ukraine's Peace Plan, which consists of four main points.

On September 24, Zelenskyy presented the Peace Plan to US Congress members, stressing that it does not depend on any decisions by Putin.