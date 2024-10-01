Ukraine's MFA denies FT report about Sybiha discussing territorial compromises

The information from the Financial Times source about the minister's discussion of compromises is untrue, said Heorhii Tykhyi

Heorhii Tykhyi (Photo by MFA)

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has denied claims that its head, Andriy Sybiha, discussed compromises Ukraine might be willing to make to end the war with Western politicians, as stated by MFA spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi in response to a Financial Times publication.

"I attended every meeting with Foreign Minister Sybiha in New York, and at none of them were there any proposals, discussions, or even hints about territorial compromises," Tykhyi said.

He added that the minister's position remains firm, and he reiterated its key elements behind closed doors.

According to Tykhyi, the Peace Formula is the only realistic path to a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace.

"The principle of 'Nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine' must be strictly adhered to. The minister emphasized this in all his discussions. The information from Financial Times regarding the minister's discussions about compromises is simply false, and we are curious to know who is interested in spreading such misleading narratives," Tykhyi concluded.

FT, citing unnamed European diplomats who attended the UN General Assembly, reported that Sybiha appeared more pragmatic than his predecessor, Dmytro Kuleba, in discussions with Western colleagues about "compromises" with Russia to resolve the war.

One source said, "We're talking more and more openly about how this ends and what Ukraine would have to give up in order to get a permanent peace deal." According to the diplomat, this represents a significant shift from Kuleba's time, when such topics were taboo.