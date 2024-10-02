Ukraine's military denies use of ODAB-9000 on Vovchansk: smaller bomb was used

The moment of the explosion in Vovchansk (Photo: screenshot from video)

Russian propagandists claimed that the Russian army allegedly struck Vovchansk with an ODAB-9000 air bomb. However, this information turned out to be fake, according to Colonel Vitalii Sarantsev, spokesperson for the Kharkiv Operational-Tactical Group.

"A smaller and less powerful explosive was used, which propagandists exploited to create a 'spectacular' image," Sarantsev said.

He noted that deploying the ODAB-9000 would require a specific carrier, such as the Tu-160 strategic bomber. However, there has been no recorded movement of such aircraft.

Sarantsev said that these Russian propagandist claims are part of an information warfare campaign against Ukraine. According to him, the enemy aims to demoralize Ukrainian troops, intimidate the local population, and destabilize the region.

He urged Ukrainians to trust only verified and official sources of information and not to spread false reports. Such behavior "plays into the hands of the enemy," he added.

Reference. The ODAB-9000 is a high-powered thermobaric air bomb, considered the most powerful non-nuclear weapon in the world (44,000 kg TNT equivalent). Unofficially known as the "father of all bombs," details of its service years are classified. The only evidence of its use is a video of a test conducted on September 11, 2007, which was shown on Russian television.

