Ukraine's military intelligence foiled Russian offensives in late 2024-early 2025

According to Vadym Skibitsky, Ukrainian intelligence became aware of the enemy's preparation and development of a plan for offensive actions in at least two sectors

Russian invasion forces planned attacks on at least two fronts in late 2024 and early 2025, but Ukraine’s intelligence efforts stopped them, Vadym Skibitsky, deputy chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine’s Defense Ministry, told RBC-Ukraine in an interview.

When asked if there were Russian operations thwarted during the three-year full-scale war, Skibitsky said: "It’s still too early to talk about it because most operations that were planned but did not happen were set for the second half of 2024 and early 2025."

He noted that uncovering these plans in time was only possible due to the coordinated work of all military intelligence tools, allowing "adequate measures" to be taken.

According to the official, intelligence revealed Russia’s preparation and development of offensive plans on at least two fronts, which did not materialize in late 2024 or early 2025.

He added that timely exposure of enemy plans enables Ukraine’s Defense Forces to regroup and respond effectively.

On February 18, 2025, Nazar Voloshyn, spokesperson for the Khortytsia operational-strategic grouping, told LIGA.net that Russia’s army resumed offensives on key fronts, taking advantage of weather conditions.

On February 28, General Staff spokesperson Dmytro Lykhoviy said Russia crossed into Sumy Oblast near Novenkе on February 25 but was pushed back.