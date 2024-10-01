Ukraine's military units can mobilize volunteers without recruitment centers

Reservists and conscripts can now choose their military unit for service without contacting the territorial recruitment centers

Ukrainian military (Photo by General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine)

On October 1, the Cabinet of Ministers approved a resolution allowing military units to mobilize reservists and conscripts who volunteer to serve, bypassing the need for involvement from the territorial recruitment centers, according to government representative to the parliament, Taras Melnychuk.

The initiative was developed by the Ministry of Defense.

According to the resolution, commanders of military units are granted the authority to:

→ issue referrals for medical commissions to determine fitness for service;

→ staff their units with volunteers willing to serve during mobilization.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will determine which military units can recruit volunteers.

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov wrote: "I am grateful to the government for supporting this initiative and believe that this system will help us resist Russian aggression more effectively by aligning the patriotic motivation of our defenders with the urgent needs of the front."

The government's resolution amends the Procedure for Conscription during Mobilization, approved by the Cabinet of Ministers on May 16, 2024, No. 560.



