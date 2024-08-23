Ukraine's Navy confirms destruction of Russian ferry Conro Trader in port of Kavkaz

Dmytro Pletenchuk noted that the ferry was carrying PMMs and weapons, so it was a legitimate target for the Ukrainian military

Ferry Conro Trader (Photo: Russian media)

The Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed the engagement of the Russian ferry Conro Trader in the port "Kavkaz" of Russia's Krasnodar Krai, Dmytro Pletenchuk, spokesman for the Naval Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, told Radio Svoboda.

"We can confirm that this target was destroyed by the Navy. No specific details," Pletenchuk said.

He noted that this ferry is one of the important chains of Russian military logistics for providing the occupation forces. It was transporting fuel and lubricants and weapons, so it was a legitimate target for the Ukrainian military.

"This should reduce the potential of our enemy in those locations where they are conducting active hostilities," the Navy spokesman stated.

On August 22, the Russian Telegram channels, citing sources in the Kavkaz port, wrote that an explosion had occurred on one of the ferries loaded with fuel tanks.

Later, local authorities reported that the Conro Trader ferry had been hit. As a result of the attack, the watercraft was destroyed.