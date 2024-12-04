Ukraine's population drops from 42 to 35.8 million due to war, says human rights commissioner

The ombudsman proposes to include in the budget expenses for cryopreservation of reproductive cells of the Ukrainian service members

Child (Photo: Depositphotos)

Ukraine's population has decreased from 42 million to 35.8 million due to the full-scale war, according to the Human Rights Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada, Dmytro Lubinets. He did not cite the primary source of the statistical data.

The ombudsman warned that by 2051, the population could further decline to 25.2 million.

To address this demographic challenge, Lubinets proposed including expenses for the cryopreservation of reproductive cells of Ukrainian military personnel in the budget. This initiative, he said, should be part of Ukraine's priority policy in response to demographic challenges.

Lubinets noted that the state does not adequately inform citizens about available medical guarantees related to reproductive health. He emphasized the need to strengthen informational work among the population.

Additionally, Lubinets called for improving legislation regulating biological parenthood to ensure effective support for citizens in this area.

"The issue of reproductive health and preservation of the gene pool of the Ukrainian people is critically important and should become a priority of state policy," the ombudsman stated.

On February 7, 2024, the Rada passed law №10448 "On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of Ukraine Regarding the Preservation of the Gene Pool of the Ukrainian People," with 264 parliamentarians voting in favor.