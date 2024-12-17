Ukraine's Security Service: Military, accomplices caught spying on F-16s for Russia

Detainee (Photo by Prosecutor General's Office)

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has uncovered the largest network of "Russian agents," suspected of tracking F-16 fighter jets. Some of the accused are military personnel who had deserted their posts.

A total of 12 individuals and their informants were exposed for allegedly working for Russian military intelligence (GRU). Among them were military deserters recruited by Russian intelligence services while they were evading justice, the SBU reported.

The suspects operated independently across five regions: Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Sumy, Mykolaiv, and Odesa oblasts.

They were coordinated by a resident of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, who used fake "cover documents," presenting himself as a "volunteer" or "anti-corruption activist" for disguise.

According to the SBU, the suspects scouted air defense positions and attempted to locate secret airfields where Russia believed F-16 jets would be stationed.

Additionally, they sought the addresses of companies producing electronic warfare systems used to jam drones.

Investigators revealed that the suspects exploited acquaintances, including active-duty military personnel in frontline regions, to gather intelligence without their knowledge. The collected data was passed to their handler, who then reported to a Russian coordinator.

The SBU arrested the group's organizer and four key accomplices. During searches, the security service seized mobile phones, flash drives, military documents, and forged IDs.

The suspects have been charged with treason and unauthorized dissemination of information about the movement or location of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. If convicted, they face sentences ranging from eight years to life imprisonment, with property confiscation.

The Prosecutor General's Office stated that one suspect has been taken into custody without bail, while others have been detained with bail options set.