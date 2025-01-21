Ukraine's strategy diplomatic end to war, says Zelenskyy

The president noted that the most difficult situation on the front is in the east, while on other fronts "the Russians have failed"

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (video screenshot)

Ukraine's strategy is to achieve diplomacy that leads to an end to the full-scale war. However, this requires strong security guarantees, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated at the Davos forum.

"If diplomacy is strong, and after these diplomatic efforts and various negotiation formats, Ukraine has solid security guarantees that prevent Putin from returning to war, then it will be a sustainable, just, and strong peace for Ukraine, Europe, and, honestly, for America," he said.

However, if security guarantees are weak, leading to uncertainty and mere words, then Ukraine and its allies will receive only words from Russia. In such a case, the enemy will return with war again, the president emphasized.

Zelenskyy also addressed the situation on the front lines. He said that Ukrainian Defense Forces remain in Kursk Oblast, and this operation has diverted the enemy's planned offensive from the east.

"Russia lacked the strength to push us out. Today, there are over 60,000 Russian military personnel there," the president said.

The most challenging situation remains in the east. According to Zelenskyy, a larger number of well-prepared Russian soldiers are concentrated there, applying daily pressure.

"Everything is very difficult there. On other fronts, the Russians have failed," the Ukrainian leader said.

He noted that Ukraine faced significant delays in receiving aid, initially due to prolonged U.S. Congressional debates and later due to slow delivery processes. Assistance pledged last year is still en route, Zelenskyy said.