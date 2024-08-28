Ukraine's top diplomat Kuleba to visit Poland, Belgium. Foreign Ministry reveals details of visits

Dmytro Kuleba (Photo: Dumitru Doru / EPA)

On August 28-29, Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba will pay a working visit to Poland and Belgium, reported the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Stay updated with the latest news by following us on X (Twitter)

According to the department, on Wednesday, Kuleba will hold bilateral talks with his Polish colleague Radoslaw Sikorski in Poland. In addition, the ministers will participate together in the "Campus – the Future of Poland" forum in the city of Olsztyn.

On Thursday, in Brussels, Kuleba will take part in an informal meeting of the ministers of foreign affairs of the European Union.

The key topics of discussion will be strengthening the EU's military support for Ukraine, strengthening Ukrainian air defense capabilities, advancing negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU, and attracting the widest possible global support for the Peace Formula ahead of the second Peace Summit.

On July 23, Kuleba announced his arrival in China. This is the first full-fledged bilateral visit of a Ukrainian foreign minister to Beijing in 12 years.

On July 24, the chief diplomat held talks with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi. At the meeting, relations between Kyiv and Beijing, the Russo-Ukrainian war and peace initiatives of the People's Republic of China were discussed.