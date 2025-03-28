Ukrainian Air Force strikes Russian border post used for drone launches

According to the General Staff, between 15 and 40 Russian troops were eliminated, and the site's military infrastructure was destroyed

Illustrative photo: Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukraine's Air Force successfully struck a border checkpoint in Russia's Bryansk Oblast on March 27, targeting a site frequently used by Russian forces to launch drones, the General Staff reported.

The attack hit the Pogar border checkpoint near Sluchovsk in Bryansk Oblast.

According to the General Staff, the strike destroyed military infrastructure at the site, including communication systems, electronic warfare equipment, surveillance cameras, and other technical assets. Preliminary estimates indicate that between 15 and 40 Russian troops were eliminated.

"This airstrike was a response to the cynical actions of the aggressor state's army, which continues to terrorize Ukraine with daily drone attacks on populated areas, destroying civilian infrastructure and homes, and killing innocent Ukrainian civilians," the military stated.

The General Staff noted that Russian drones had been repeatedly launched from the Pogar checkpoint. Its destruction reduces Russia's ability to conduct combat operations against Ukraine's Defense Forces in Sumy Oblast and along the Kursk axis.