Ukrainian and European defense industries should form a unified ecosystem – Shmygal
The Ukrainian defense industry complex must integrate with the defense industry complexes of European partner countries to form a unified ecosystem. This was stated by the Minister of Defense.Denys Shmyhal during the presentation of the ministry's team by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Shmygal announced the intensification of work in three key areas for defense, including improving the supply of military equipment, increasing the efficiency of the system, and increasing the production of Ukrainian weapons.
In the latter, the minister relies on new technological solutions, including interceptor drones, fiber optic drones, FPV drones, robotic systems, the Ukrainian missile program, and so on.
He called "integration with partners" an important aspect.
"The Ukrainian and European defense industries must form a unified ecosystem. We will expand the circle of partners within the framework of the 'Danish model' and develop coalitions of capabilities," he wrote.
Shmygal added that currently, more than 60% of the state budget expenditures go to the security and defense sector.
- Shmygal was appointed as head of the Ministry of Defense On July 17, during a session of the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament). 267 MPs voted in favor of it.
- Before that, five interviewees LIGA.net from various structures of the Security and Defense Forces stated that It will be easiest for Shmygal to understand the work of the Ministry of Defense. At the same time, as the head of the public anti-corruption council at the Ministry of Defense, Gudyomenko, noted, if an official does not set a goal to change the department, the problems will only worsen.
