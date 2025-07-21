Ukrainian and European defense industries should form a unified ecosystem – Shmygal

The new Minister of Defense announced the intensification of work in three key areas

Denys Shmyhal (Photo: Verkhovna Rada press service)

The Ukrainian defense industry complex must integrate with the defense industry complexes of European partner countries to form a unified ecosystem. This was stated by the Minister of Defense.Denys Shmyhal during the presentation of the ministry's team by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Shmygal announced the intensification of work in three key areas for defense, including improving the supply of military equipment, increasing the efficiency of the system, and increasing the production of Ukrainian weapons.

In the latter, the minister relies on new technological solutions, including interceptor drones, fiber optic drones, FPV drones, robotic systems, the Ukrainian missile program, and so on.

He called "integration with partners" an important aspect.

"The Ukrainian and European defense industries must form a unified ecosystem. We will expand the circle of partners within the framework of the 'Danish model' and develop coalitions of capabilities," he wrote.

Shmygal added that currently, more than 60% of the state budget expenditures go to the security and defense sector.