Ukrainian Armed Forces down Russian Su-25 near Kramatorsk – video

The warplane was destroyed when it tried to attack Ukrainian positions

Su-25 (Illustrative photo: Southern Air Command)

Soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down an enemy Su-25 attack aircraft in Donetsk Oblast, reported the Telegram channel of the Khortytsia operational-strategic troop grouping.

"On the Kramatorsk axis, our military shot down a Russian Su-25 aircraft that was trying to attack the positions of units of the Defense Forces," the message reads.

The Khortytsia troop grouping noted that the Su-25 was shot down by anti-aircraft gunners of the 28th Winter Campaign Knights Separate Mechanized Brigade with a well-aimed shot from a portable anti-aircraft missile system.

The brigade confirmed the shooting down of an enemy attack aircraft and released the corresponding video.

"The fate of the crew is still unknown, but we know for sure that one less problem for our infantry," the 28th Brigade noted.

Brigade press officer Yevhen Alkhimov told LIGA.net that this is the first confirmed Su-25 shot down since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, according to the 28th Brigade.

According to him, the warplane was shot down with MANPADS in the Kramatorsk sector, near Ozarianivka (the village of Toretsk community of Bakhmut district).

"The Su-25 is a front-line attack aircraft, so these planes are very dangerous for our defenders. They are a part of tactical aviation, the task of which is precisely to destroy fortified areas, positions. They usually fly so close to the positions, and launch at us either unguided missiles or bombs," Alkhimov said.

On July 19, the Ukrainian Armed Forces shot down a Russian Su-25 that was trying to fire at the positions of Ukrainian units in the Pokrovsk sector.

According to Ukraine's General Staff, the aggressor lost 368 aircraft during the full-scale war.