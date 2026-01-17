Ukrainian Armed Forces hit Russian air defense elements and drone storage site near Donetsk in Crimea

The General Staff clarifies the scale of damage from the inhabited strikes on the occupiers

Nebo-U radar station (Illustrative photo: wikipedia)

Defense forces in the temporarily occupied territories have destroyed Russian air defense facilities and a drone storage site. About reported General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea, the Nebo-U radar station near Yevpatoriya and the Pantsyr-S1 anti-aircraft missile and gun system near Khutork were damaged.

In the area of temporarily occupied Donetsk, a place of storage and preparation for the use of unmanned aerial vehicles was hit.

The scale of the damage is currently being clarified, the General Staff noted.