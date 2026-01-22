Ukrainian Armed Forces increased the number of attacks on Russian drone launch sites – Defense Express analyst
Defense forces have begun to hit Russian drone launch sites more frequently. About this in the commentary LIGA.net ivan Kyrychevsky, a soldier of the 413th Regiment of the Reid Unmanned Systems Force and a weapons expert, told Defense Express.
"It is worth noting a change in our behavior – there is more work on the sites of Russian UAV launches," he said.
Kirichevsky noted that he emphasized this in the fall of 2025. According to him, Russian drone units like Rubicon and others will be destroyed.
"This story has now begun," the arms expert said.
He also said that Russia has the luxury of fly chaotically "idle" drones. The enemy thinks that this resource is not in short supply.
- Military reports often contain statements about attacks on enemy drone depots or launch sites. In particular, on January 19, the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit a drone warehouse occupiers in the Luhansk region, and on December 30, 2025, it was reported that logistics hub of the "Shahed" at the Donetsk airport.
- The drone commander explained why the Ukrainian Armed Forces stopped the attacks on the production of "Shahed" in Russia.
