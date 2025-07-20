Ukrainian authorities are preparing a moratorium on business inspections for a year – Svyrydenko
The government is preparing a one-year moratorium on business inspections, said the newly appointed prime minister Yulia Svyrydenko.
"The government, together with law enforcement agencies and under the coordination of the National Security and Defense Council, is preparing a solution that will give businesses more freedom. A one-year moratorium on inspections is planned. This issue has already been discussed with the President Volodymyr Zelenskyy – His instructions are clear: to give more freedom to domestic economic forces. This also means continuing to de-shadow the economy, ensuring equal conditions that are favorable to white business," the official said.
Also, the prime minister wrote, the authorities have launched an audit of criminal proceedings against businesses, with the priority being to "close groundless proceedings that block business activity."
New cases against businesses will be authorized only by the Prosecutor General or regional and district leaders, Svyrydenko said.
According to her, at the same time, tax and customs inspections will be limited, and control over the legality of investigative actions will be strengthened.
"Inspections will be conducted only in high-risk sectors, and bona fide businesses will be protected. We are ready to initiate changes to the laws to better protect business, reform supervision and ensure fair use of confiscated Russian assets," she said.
- President Zelenskyy reported at the end of June, which instructed to prepare a decision on the introduction of a long-term moratorium on business inspections.
- Meanwhile, in early July, the Cabinet of Ministers canceled the results of the competition for the head of the Bureau of Economic Security (BEB), which NABU top detective Tsyvinsky won. The competition commission replied that is not authorized by law to change the winner.
- Head of the Parliamentary Anti-Corruption Committee Radina called the government's decision illegal. Svyrydenko stated that the Cabinet of Ministers has made a decision on the BEB in accordance with the law.
- The BEB deals with economic offenses.
