Ukrainian authorities are preparing a moratorium on business inspections for a year – Svyrydenko

New cases against businesses will be authorized only by the prosecutor general or regional and district heads, the prime minister said

Yulia Svyrydenko (Photo: CLEMENS BILAN / EPA)

The government is preparing a one-year moratorium on business inspections, said the newly appointed prime minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

"The government, together with law enforcement agencies and under the coordination of the National Security and Defense Council, is preparing a solution that will give businesses more freedom. A one-year moratorium on inspections is planned. This issue has already been discussed with the President Volodymyr Zelenskyy – His instructions are clear: to give more freedom to domestic economic forces. This also means continuing to de-shadow the economy, ensuring equal conditions that are favorable to white business," the official said.

Also, the prime minister wrote, the authorities have launched an audit of criminal proceedings against businesses, with the priority being to "close groundless proceedings that block business activity."

New cases against businesses will be authorized only by the Prosecutor General or regional and district leaders, Svyrydenko said.

According to her, at the same time, tax and customs inspections will be limited, and control over the legality of investigative actions will be strengthened.

"Inspections will be conducted only in high-risk sectors, and bona fide businesses will be protected. We are ready to initiate changes to the laws to better protect business, reform supervision and ensure fair use of confiscated Russian assets," she said.