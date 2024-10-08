Ukrainian border guards repel massive Russian attack in Kharkiv Oblast – video

The enemy transferred armored vehicles to the Kupyansk axis in large amounts

Footage of the destruction of enemy armored vehicles (Screenshot from the video)

Ukrainian border guards have released exclusive footage of repelling one of the largest enemy attacks in Kharkiv Oblast, according to a video from the State Border Guard Service.

The SBGS did not specify the exact date of the battle.

"50 units of enemy armored vehicles were advancing on the Kupyansk axis. But the fighters of the 'Revenge' brigade were prepared. During the repulsion of the enemy assault, the border guards eliminated almost all of the occupiers, and those who survived were taken prisoner," the caption reads.

It was noted that among the prisoners was a soldier from Siberia, specifically from Irkutsk Oblast. Unlike his commander, who attempted to throw a grenade at the Ukrainian military, this prisoner did not resist.

During interrogation, he revealed that out of 24 Russian soliders, only 14 reached their destination. According to the border guards, only the prisoner shown in the video survived.

On August 21, the Special Operations Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces demonstrated the destruction of Russian pontoon crossings in Kursk Oblast.

On October 4, the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed a Russian pontoon crossing on the Luhansk front.

On October 5, Ukrainian border guards released exclusive footage of battles for gas extraction towers near Snake Island in the Black Sea.