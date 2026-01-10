Ukrainian defenders hit oil depot in Volgograd region and facilities under occupation

The AFU command confirmed strikes on the Zhutovskaya oil depot and invaders in Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions

Illustrative photo: Depositphotos

On the night of January 10, the Defense Forces struck an oil depot in the Volgograd region of Russia. The defenders also attacked a number of targets in the temporarily occupied territories, reports General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The military struck the Zhutovskaya oil depot in the Oktyabrsky district of Volgograd region as part of the reduction of Russian offensive capabilities – this facility is involved in providing the occupation army with fuel, the command noted.

The GS notes that the level of damage caused to the Russians is being clarified.

The distance from this oil depot to the front line is more than 400 kilometers in a straight line:

The military also reported the following targets hit during the occupation:

→ in Zaporizhzhia region – a warehouse of drones of the 19th motorized rifle division of the invaders;

→ near Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast – a control point for Russian drones;

→ in the same area, in particular, the concentration of personnel of the 76th Air Assault Division (Kurakhivka village), the command and observation post of a tank battalion unit of the same formation, and the command post of a unit of the 41st Army (Hirnyk town) were struck.

"In all cases, strike UAVs hit their targets. The enemy's losses are being clarified," the command added.