Ukrainian drone may have struck Russian-seized vessel in occupied Crimea

The vessel Fedor Uriupin, built in 2010, was captured by Russia in 2014 during the occupation of Crimea

Fedor Uriupin (Photo: Russian propagandist media)

A Ukrainian drone may have struck the Russian-seized vessel Fedor Uriupin in occupied Crimea on Monday, according to the Telegram channel Crimean Wind, citing a source in law enforcement agencies.

The incident occurred around 5 PM when a drone hit the hull of the Fedor Uriupin vessel. According to Crimean Wind, the strike hit above the waterline, causing damage to the vessel but not sinking it.

The Fedor Uriupin built in 2010, was seized by Russia in 2014 during the occupation of Crimea. According to the source, the vessel has not been in use recently.

According to the Marinetraffic database, the tugboat Fedor Uriupin flies the Russian flag but is owned by the Ukrainian state enterprise Chornomornaftogaz.

LIGA.net reached out to a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate, who stated that the military has not yet commented on the incident.

On December 18, 2024, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian Navy, Dmytro Pletenchuk, stated that Ukraine continues to strike the illegally built Kerch Bridge by Russia, but there are no results that can be publicly disclosed at this time.