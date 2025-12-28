As part of the operation, the SBU drones hit the command post of the GRU special forces and their locations

Ukrainian Armed Forces (Illustrative photo: General Staff)

Drones of the 1st Separate Center of the Unmanned Systems Forces attacked special forces of the Russian Main Intelligence Directorate in the town of Berdianske in the temporarily occupied Donetsk region. About this reported sSF commander Robert Magyar Brovdi.

The reconnaissance and strike operation against the command post and the locations of the occupier's personnel was planned in advance and conducted on the night of December 26.

According to the confirmed operational information, 51 occupants are "200", i.e. killed, another 74 are "300", i.e. wounded. The number of missing persons has not been established.

Magyar noted that the 14th Separate Brigade of the GRU is a special unit from Ussuriysk, whose mission is intelligence and special operations.