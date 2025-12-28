Ukrainian drones strike at GRU command post in Donetsk region: more than 50 occupants killed
Drones of the 1st Separate Center of the Unmanned Systems Forces attacked special forces of the Russian Main Intelligence Directorate in the town of Berdianske in the temporarily occupied Donetsk region. About this reported sSF commander Robert Magyar Brovdi.
The reconnaissance and strike operation against the command post and the locations of the occupier's personnel was planned in advance and conducted on the night of December 26.
According to the confirmed operational information, 51 occupants are "200", i.e. killed, another 74 are "300", i.e. wounded. The number of missing persons has not been established.
Magyar noted that the 14th Separate Brigade of the GRU is a special unit from Ussuriysk, whose mission is intelligence and special operations.
- december 24 in Moscow killed two police officers who participated in Russia's war against Ukraine and were involved in the torture of Ukrainian prisoners, the source said LIGA.net.
- on December 26, the DIU organized explosions in the parking lot the Russian military unit in Ussuriysk, whose servicemen were involved in the shooting of Ukrainian civilians, including children.
