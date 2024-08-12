Ukrainian forces advance in Kursk Oblast despite Russia's claims about stabilizing situation – ISW

Russian invaders (Photo: Russian media)

Ukrainian forces advanced to the west and northwest in Kursk Oblast, although Russian propaganda sources mostly claimed that the Russian military managed to stabilize the situation, reads the daily report of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Stay updated with the latest news by following us on X (Twitter)

Geolocation footage and Russian and Ukrainian reports from August 10 and 11 testify to the advance of Ukrainian forces.

Russian propagandists claimed that Ukrainian offensive activity in Kursk Oblast had decreased, and that there had been no significant changes on the front line. Other Russian sources and military observer Kostiantyn Mashovets stated that the Ukrainian military advanced to the village of Snagost (south of Korenevo). Geolocation images published on Sunday indicate that Ukrainian forces have recently operated southeast of Korenevo.

Additional geolocation footage released on the same day indicates that Ukrainian forces have advanced near Kremyanoye (east of Korenevo) and in Cherkasskoye Porechnoye (north of Sudzha).

In addition, analysts claim that Ukrainian forces recently operated west of Malaya Lokna (northwest of Sudzha), near Zaoleshenka, southeast of Goncharovka, and southwest of Gogolevka (southwest of Sudzha).

No agency of the Security and Defense Forces has commented on Ukraine's involvement in the events in Kursk Oblast of the Russian Federation.

Photo: Institute for the Study of War

On August 6, 2024, the Ministry of Defense of Russia reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine allegedly breached the border with Kursk Oblast. Videos and photos of alleged fighting on the territory of Russia are circulating on social networks.

On August 7, a White House adviser said that the United States would ask Kyiv for an explanation of what is happening on Ukraine's border with Russia's Kursk Oblast.

Subsequently, the spokesman of the State Department stated that the USA is in contact with Ukraine regarding the events in Kursk Oblast of Russia, Kyiv did not warn Washington about any operations on the territory of the Russian Federation.

The Washington Post, citing an unnamed adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reported that Ukraine currently controls the Sudzha gas metering station in Kursk Oblast.