Ukrainian forces confirm strike on Russian command post in Kursk – video

Probable aftermath of the strike (video screenshot)

On December 25, Ukrainian forces struck a Russian command post in Russia's Kursk region, the Main Directorate of Communications of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

The target was the command post of the 810th Separate Marine Brigade, located in the village of Lgov, Kursk region. The building housing the command post was reportedly partially destroyed.

Footage of the aftermath, allegedly showing the targeted command post in an abandoned building, circulated online on December 25.

It is believed that Deputy Brigade Commander Salim Pashtov may have been killed in the attack. Russian sources shared a purported post from Pashtov's sister confirming his death and that of other servicemen.

According to Ukraine's StratCom, the strike may have killed 17 Russian military personnel, most of whom were officers.