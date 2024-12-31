Ukrainian forces confirm strike on Yartsevskaya oil depot in Russia

Oil depot (Illustrative photo taken from the occupiers' media sources)

On the night of December 31, Ukrainian Special Operations Forces, in coordination with the Unmanned Systems Forces and other Defense Forces units, targeted the Yartsevskaya oil depot in Russia's Smolensk Oblast. The depot provided fuel for the Russian occupying army, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

According to the military, the attack caused powerful explosions at the facility, leading to a fire and thick smoke. Initial reports indicate that the fire engulfed fuel storage tanks.

The General Staff reported that this oil depot had been used to supply Russian occupation forces.

In Smolensk Oblast, a "drone threat" alert was issued at approximately 3:26 a.m. local time. At 4:50 a.m., regional governor Vasily Anokhin confirmed a fire at an oil depot in the Yartsevo district.