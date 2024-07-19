"It's already burning in the steppes of Donbas," says Khortytsia Operational-Strategic Group

Su-25 (Photo: Wikipedia)

Ukrainian defense forces have shot down a Russian Su-25 combat aircraft that was attempting to attack Ukrainian positions near Pokrovsk, Nazar Voloshyn, spokesperson for the Khortytsia Operational-Strategic Group, told LIGA.net.

Voloshyn reported that the successful operation was carried out by air defense soldiers from the 110th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after Marko Bezruchko.

He said that thanks to the accuracy, skill, and professionalism of Ukrainian anti-aircraft gunners, the Russian air force has been reduced by one Su-25 attack aircraft today.

The Pokrovsk sector has recently been one of the most difficult on the frontline.

As of the morning of July 19, the General Staff reported that the Defense Forces repelled 27 attacks in the areas of Vozdvyzhenka, Novoselivka Persha, Novooleksandrivka, Prohres, Umanske, and Yasnobrodivka, where the invaders, with air support, attempted to push Ukrainian units from their positions.



