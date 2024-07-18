The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has launched a combined attack using naval and aerial drones on a Russian coast guard base at Lake Donuzlav, according to a source in the Security and Defense Forces who spoke to LIGA.net.

The source said that the SBU collaborated with the Navy in this operation.

Last night, the Russian occupation naval forces were conducting exercises to protect the waters of Lake Donuzlav in Crimea.

"Thanks to the SBU drones, these exercises turned into a failure, as the Russians couldn't even protect their base, let alone the lake's waters," the source stated.

The combined attack of naval and aerial drones on the Russian coast guard base resulted in damage to and disabling of:

→ Headquarters with a command post

→ Ammunition and equipment depot

→ Power substation

→ Technical facilities

→ Enemy firing positions

