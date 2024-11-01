Ukrainian intel launches "largest" cyberattack on Crimean banks – source

Cyber attack (Illustrative photo via Freepik)

Defense Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) carried out a massive cyberattack on four Russian banks operating illegally in occupied Crimea. An employee of one financial institution called it "the largest in the bank's history," according to a military intelligence source cited by LIGA.net.

The DDoS attack targeted Genbank, Center-Invest Bank, Kredit Ural Bank, and the Russian National Commercial Bank. It lasted 24 hours, crippling remote banking services.

According to DIU, tens of thousands of Russians lost online access to their bank accounts, flooding support centers with messages and complaints such as, "Why isn't online banking working?" and "Why is nothing working on payday?"

Intelligence sources report that the banks themselves confirmed the "largest DDoS attack in history," which posed an unexpected challenge for their teams. Bank employees informed clients of the complete disruption of online banking systems.