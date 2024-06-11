Ukrainian military denies capture of Ivanivske near Bakhmut

As of 9:00 a.m., the defenders stopped seven attempts by the Russians to break through the defenses of the Ukrainian troops, the Khortytsia group said

Illustrative photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The village of Ivanivske in Donetsk Oblast remains under the control of the Defense Forces, but the occupation forces do not stop their attempts to storm the settlement and shell it with all types of weapons, Nazar Voloshyn, the spokesman of the Khortytsia operational-strategic troop grouping, said in a comment to LIGA.net.

According to him, during the past day, the vast majority of shelling (222 episodes) fell on Ivanivske.

"The [Russians] are throwing everything at Ivanivske, trying to take it. But the Ukrainian soldiers are holding on and giving a worthy rebuff to the enemy," Voloshyn said.

Since the beginning of the day, as of 9:00 a.m., defenders have stopped seven attempts by Russians to break through the defenses of Ukrainian troops near Ivanivske, Klishchiyivka, Andriyivka, and Nove.

Earlier, the DeepState OSINT project announced the alleged capture of Ivanivske.

Map: Deepstate

On June 10, Voloshyn reported that the Russians had not crossed the main defense line of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Chasiv Yar, but were actively advancing east of it.

Defenders destroyed a rare Russian Tulpan installation near Ivanivske for the second time in a week.

On June 11, defenders from the 10th Edelweiss Brigade destroyed the Russian multi-functional EW complex Borisoglebsk-2.