Ukrainian Military Police encourages soldiers who left units to return to service before year-end

The Ukrainian Military Law Enforcement Service promises adequate monetary and all other types of security and social guarantees to those who returned from AWOL before January 1

Photo: 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade

The Military Law Enforcement Service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has called on soldiers who left their units without authorization to return to service by January 1, 2025, offering legal protections and full benefits, according to a post on Facebook.

"Did you leave your unit without authorization? There is a legal way to return to service by January 1, 2025!" the message reads.

Returning soldiers will be guaranteed reinstatement, proper financial compensation, and all other forms of support and social guarantees as stipulated by law.

The 225th Separate Assault Battalion shared a video featuring soldiers who have already returned to service after leaving their units.

"Make the right decision to return to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, just like the soldiers who joined the 225th Separate Assault Battalion," the Military Law Enforcement Service said.

On November 21, the Ukrainian Parliament passed a law allowing soldiers who left their units for the first time or deserted to return to service voluntarily. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed the bill into law a week later.

The legislation provides a path for soldiers to return to service by January 1, 2025.

On November 29, a source within the General Staff told LIGA.net that the command is monitoring the process of soldiers returning to their units. In case of a mass exodus of personnel, an investigation will be conducted.