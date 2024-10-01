Ukrainian partisans blow up occupiers in Melitopol – DIU
In temporarily occupied Melitopol, Ukrainian partisans blew up a car carrying three Russian occupiers, according to the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine (DIU).
On October 1, the car exploded near the Melitopol factory of autotractor spare parts, with three Russian soldiers inside, DIU reported.
The occupiers were involved in brutal terror against local residents, the agency noted.
The operation to eliminate the occupiers was carried out by Ukrainian partisans, and coordinated by the DIU. According to military intelligence, the partisans set a mine trap for the Russian military.