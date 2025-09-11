Ukrainian pilot died in Zaporizhzhia region during combat mission

The causes and circumstances of major Borovyk's death are being investigated

Su-27 (Illustrative photo: Command of the Air Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces)

On September 11, Ukrainian military pilot major Oleksandr Borovyk was killed, reported in the 39th Tactical Aviation Brigade.

The tragedy occurred on the Zaporizhzhia direction at about 13:30 when the defender was performing a combat mission on a Su-27 fighter jet, the military said.

The causes and circumstances of the incident are currently being investigated.

The deceased was 30 years old.

Oleksandr Borovyk (Photo: Facebook of the 39th Tactical Aviation Brigade)