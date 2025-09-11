Ukrainian pilot died in Zaporizhzhia region during combat mission
On September 11, Ukrainian military pilot major Oleksandr Borovyk was killed, reported in the 39th Tactical Aviation Brigade.
The tragedy occurred on the Zaporizhzhia direction at about 13:30 when the defender was performing a combat mission on a Su-27 fighter jet, the military said.
The causes and circumstances of the incident are currently being investigated.
The deceased was 30 years old.
- At the end of August, a military pilot, Major Bondar, who served in the "Ghost of Kyiv" brigade, died during a landing approach after a combat mission.
