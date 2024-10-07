Ukrainian PM Shmyhal meets with Slovak counterpart Fico to discuss peace plan and cooperation

The Ukrainian prime minister is waiting for the signing of bilateral documents with Slovakia on further support

Denys Shmyhal and Robert Fico (Photo: Prime Minister's Telegam channel)

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal met with his Slovak counterpart Robert Fico to discuss President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's peace plan and further cooperation between the two countries, Shmyhal announced in his Telegram channel.

The representatives of both countries will discuss further cooperation in infrastructure projects, economics, and energy security. Shmyhal noted that a significant portion of imported electricity comes to Ukraine from Slovakia, and the country has "never refused to help."

Shmyhal also plans to discuss with Fico the strengthening of support for the peace plan and Ukraine's accession to the European Union. Other topics include humanitarian aid, demining, and the reconstruction of Ukrainian territories.

"We continue to closely cooperate in the field of defense procurement. We are expecting the signing of bilateral documents between Ukraine and Slovakia as a continuation of our policy of 'new pragmatism,'" Shmyhal added.

In recent days, the Slovak prime minister has made several notable statements. Last Friday, Fico stated that after the war, he aims to restore normal relations with Russia.

On Sunday, it was reported that Fico promised to block Ukraine's entry into NATO. While he agrees with Ukraine's membership in the EU, he believes that "the road is closed" for the near future.

On Monday, Fico announced that he will travel to Moscow in 2025 and called on the world not to engage in "Russophobia."