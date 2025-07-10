Ukrainian refugees have contributed more to the Czech economy than they received in aid – BIS

There are up to 400,000 Ukrainians living in the Czech Republic who fled the war

Ukrainians in Prague (Photo: MARTIN DIVISEK/EPA)

Ukrainians who moved to the Czech Republic since February 2022 have contributed more to the country's economy than they received in aid. This was reported by... reports the Czech Security and Information Service (BIS) in its annual report.

According to BIS, as of the end of 2024, there were over 390,000 Ukrainians with temporary protection status living in the Czech Republic.

"Ukrainian citizens continue to integrate into society, and their economic contribution has already exceeded the amount of financial support and social benefits they have received from the Czech government since the beginning of the war," the Service noted.

It is also noted that the presence of Ukrainians in the Czech Republic has not had a negative impact on the crime rate in the country. Furthermore, the BIS (Czech Security Information Service) had no information about Ukrainians being involved in illegal arms trafficking.

At the same time, the Security Service predicts that with the end of the war, illegal trade in weapons and military equipment from Ukraine may become a new risk factor.