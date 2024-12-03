Ukrainian troops successfully defend against Russian incursion in Kharkiv Oblast

The right bank of the Oskil remains under the control of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, the General Staff noted

Ukrainian military (Photo: Territorial Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine)

Ukrainian forces successfully repelled a Russian attempt to seize and hold a bridgehead on the right bank of the Oskil River in Kharkiv Oblast, according to a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Near the village of Novomlynsk, Kupyansk district, the Russians, having a numerical advantage, managed to cross the water barrier. However, Ukrainian defenders, with the support of artillery and drone units, drove the enemy from the bridgehead.

Specifically, servicemen of the 8th Separate Assault Battalion of the 10th Edelweiss Separate Mountain Assault Brigade conducted a clearing operation in the vicinity of Novomlynsk, eliminating the remaining enemy forces.

As a result of the successful operation, the aggressor was destroyed. The right bank of the Oskil River remains under the control of the Defense Forces. Ukrainian flags are flying over Novomlynsk, the General Staff added.

On November 25, a Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group attempted to breach the border near the Hoptivka – Nekhoteevka checkpoint close to Kozacha Lopan in Kharkiv Oblast.

On Monday, the Ukrainian military reported that Russian forces had launched massive offensive operations in Kharkiv Oblast.