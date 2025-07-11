Ukrainians from frontline areas are trying to stay in the country – UN

Illustrative photo: Depositphotos

Ukrainians from frontline territories who are forced to leave their homes are trying to stay in the country. This was reported by Carolin Lindholm Billing, representative of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in Ukraine, in an interview with Associated Press.

"Currently, the majority of newly displaced people are staying within the country, and that's what most people prefer: to stay as close as possible to their home regions," said Billing.

According to her, due to Ukrainians' unwillingness to go to other countries, support is needed to rebuild Ukraine.

"People who are being evacuated from frontline areas need support. But at the same time, we must continue to help Ukraine with immediate recovery so that people who want to stay in Ukraine can do so," she said.

Currently, the UN Refugee Agency in Ukraine is working with the Ukrainian government on a "winter response" plan, which will include cash assistance to vulnerable families to pay for firewood, coal, and briquettes to heat homes in frontline areas where energy systems have been damaged.

"We have another winter ahead of us, and we know that cold weather adds another level of risk for people. Therefore, it will be extremely important to ensure support for Ukraine's energy systems, as well as individual households," Billing stressed.