Ukrzaliznytsia stops three trains due to bomb threats

Three long-distance trains were stopped due to bomb threats

A train (Photo: Ukrzaliznytsia)

On the morning of October 11, three long-distance trains were temporarily stopped due to a bomb threat. About this reports Ukrzaliznytsia.

The agency noted that it had received reports of bomb threats on three long-distance trains:

→ №68/20 Kyiv – Warsaw;

→ №733 Dnipro – Kyiv;

→ №748 Ternopil – Kyiv.

Due to a bomb threat, trains were forced to stop and passengers were disembarked and taken to a safe distance.

After that, explosives experts and law enforcement officers inspected the trains for explosives. No explosives were found, and the trains resumed running.

The delay was less than an hour, UZ added.