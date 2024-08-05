Ukrzaliznytsia warns about disruptions in schedules due to attack on Poltava Oblast

Overnight on August 3, the Russians struck the railway infrastructure of Poltava Oblast

As a result of Russian missile attack on the infrastructure in Poltava OBlat on August 4, a number of Ukrzaliznytsia trains are significantly behind schedule, reported the company's press service.

Among the routes that deviate from the schedule:

→ No. 104/103 Lviv – Kramatorsk (+5:10 hours);

→ No. 22/21 Lviv – Kharkiv (+5:10);

→ No. 2/1 Ivano-Frankivsk – Kharkiv (+2:35);

→ No. 202/201 Vorokhta – Kharkiv (+2:35).

Routes No. 64/63 Lviv–Kharkiv and No. 112/111 Lviv–Izyum returned to schedule at night, and the two-group train brought 218 passengers to Kyiv during curfew, the company said.

For those people transportation by buses around the city was organized, if necessary: the possibility of overnight stay or transfer to other routes, Ukrzaliznytsia added.

Overnight on August 3, the Russians struck the railway infrastructure of Poltava Oblast. The head of the regional military administration then stated that the railway infrastructure was damaged as a result of the enemy strike, without disclosing the details of the attack.

Overnight on July 19, Russian troops attacked a railway in Kharkiv Oblast. Four workers were injured, and train schedules were affected.

On August 1, the Russians attacked a railway station in Kharkiv Oblast. As a result of the strike, a conductor was injured.