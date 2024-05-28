Umerov: Russia seeks to open new front in the north

Rustem Umerov (Photo: Ministry of Defense)

Russia is seeking to open a new front in the north to bring its full manpower and firepower to bear on Ukraine to destroy the nation, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov told Reuters in an interview.

Although Ukrainian forces have stabilized the front in the northeastern Kharkiv Oblast, Umerov believes Moscow is preparing for a new offensive.

"Their objective is to open a new front in the north to start using all their manpower, firing power, against us, they are continuing with their objective to destroy the [Ukrainian] nation," the official said.

He emphasized that while Ukraine is enduring the situation, it urgently needs more weapons: "We need more firing power, we need long-range missiles, not to allow them [Russians] to enter our state."

