UN conference that could have recognized Palestine postponed due to Israeli attack
A United Nations conference on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, co-hosted by France and Saudi Arabia, has been postponed after Israel launched a military attack on Iran, French President Emmanuel Macron said, The Times of Israel reports .
According to Macron, the event was postponed for logistical reasons, as members of the Palestinian Authority cannot reach the meeting place.
He stated that the conference would take place as soon as possible.
France and Saudi Arabia were to hold a high-level meeting from June 17 to 20 in New York to define the parameters of a roadmap for a Palestinian state while guaranteeing Israel's security.
Macron was scheduled to attend the conference on June 18.
- On April 10, Macron said that France could recognize a Palestinian state at a UN conference on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which France will co-chair with Saudi Arabia in June.
- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that French President Emmanuel Macron is making a "serious mistake" by promoting the idea of a Palestinian state.
- On June 6, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said that France would not recognize Palestine on its own .