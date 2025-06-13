UN conference that could have recognized Palestine postponed due to Israeli attack

The event was supposed to take place June 17-20 in New York.

Emmanuel Macron (Photo: YOAN VALAT/EPA)

A United Nations conference on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, co-hosted by France and Saudi Arabia, has been postponed after Israel launched a military attack on Iran, French President Emmanuel Macron said, The Times of Israel reports .

According to Macron, the event was postponed for logistical reasons, as members of the Palestinian Authority cannot reach the meeting place.

He stated that the conference would take place as soon as possible.

France and Saudi Arabia were to hold a high-level meeting from June 17 to 20 in New York to define the parameters of a roadmap for a Palestinian state while guaranteeing Israel's security.

Macron was scheduled to attend the conference on June 18.