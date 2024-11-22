UN expresses alarm over Russian missile strike on Dnipro, urges deescalation

Stéphane Dujarric (Photo: UN Official Website)

UN Secretary-General spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric expressed deep concern over Russia's missile strike on Dnipro, urging all parties to take immediate steps to prevent further escalation during a briefing with journalists.

"This is yet another concerning and worrying development. All of this is going in the wrong direction. What we want to see is for all parties to take urgent steps to deescalate the situation, to ensure to protect civilians not hit civilian targets or critical civilian infrastructure," said Dujarric.

He reiterated the UN’s desire to see the conflict resolved in line with international law, UN General Assembly resolutions, and the principle of territorial integrity.

Ukraine’s Air Force reported that Russia launched an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) from Astrakhan Oblast, targeting Dnipro.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated the missile’s specifications align with an ICBM.

However, an anonymous Western official told ABC News the weapon was likely not an ICBM. Later, Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed the missile was an intermediate-range Oreshnik.