Destruction of Su-34 and Su-35S: Air Force Commander displays map of where planes were shot down
Ukrainian Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk confirmed that Russian fighters Su-34 and Su-35S were shot down in the Mariupol area. He announced this on Telegram.
He said that Russian rescuers reported the Su-35S pilot was "drifting face down in the water" in the Sea of Azov.
He published a map showing that the Su-34 was destroyed northeast of Mariupol.
Earlier, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, stated that the downed aircraft had been dropping guided aerial bombs on the positions of the Defense Forces.
