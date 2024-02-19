Destruction of Su-34 and Su-35S: Air Force Commander displays map of where planes were shot down

Oleshchuk reported that Russian rescuers have stated the Su-35S pilot was "drifting face down in the water"

Su-35 jet fighter (Photo: resources of the occupiers)

Ukrainian Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk confirmed that Russian fighters Su-34 and Su-35S were shot down in the Mariupol area. He announced this on Telegram.

He said that Russian rescuers reported the Su-35S pilot was "drifting face down in the water" in the Sea of Azov.

He published a map showing that the Su-34 was destroyed northeast of Mariupol.

The place of destruction of the Su-34 (Photo: Mykola Oleschuk/Telegram)

Earlier, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, stated that the downed aircraft had been dropping guided aerial bombs on the positions of the Defense Forces.

