Soldiers from the 3rd Assault Brigade have released a video featuring footage of a breakthrough through the Russian army's lines into the captured sections of Avdiivka.

The released footage, captured with night vision devices, shows close contact and intense firefights.

The mission was carried out by soldiers from the fourth company of the brigade's first assault battalion, according to the 3rd Assault Brigade.

Today, the brigade's deputy commander Maksym Zhorin stated that some units of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade were surrounded in Avdiivka but managed to break out.

Read also: Avdiivka battle: 3rd Brigade reports regular and GRU forces in 'meat grinder'