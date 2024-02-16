Avdiivka battle: 3rd Brigade reports regular and GRU forces in 'meat grinder'

Borodin stated that Russian forces are continually reinforced with manpower reserves, so no matter how many occupiers are eliminated, their numbers do not diminish

Avdiivka (Photo: ERA/Markiyan Lysenko)

The capture of Avdiivka is a political goal for the Russians, hence both Russian regular brigade soldiers and operatives from Russia's illegitimate GRU special forces participate in the "meat grinder," as stated by the spokesperson for the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade, Oleksandr Borodin, during a national telethon.

The situation in Avdiivka is very complex and dynamic, according to the press officer.

"The pressure from the Russians is just extraordinary. The Russians are deploying the full might of their army, which includes not only a large number of infantry but also armored vehicles, FPV drones, guided bombs, and phosphorus munitions. There are various types of gases, not many, but there are instances; they are not lethal, but they incapacitate a person," said Borodin.

When asked why he believes the capture of Avdiivka is a political decision for the Russians, the spokesperson for the 3rd Assault Brigade said, "Because it's often been the case when they've maximally utilized the resource they have in abundance. For example, Wagner mercilessly used convicts because, in their view, there was no one to spare; here, during assaults, the Russians lost a significant amount of armored equipment and a large number of personnel, specifically from the regular brigades and GRU special units."

He said that some of those Russia sends "to the slaughter" are the elite of the Russian army, trained individuals.

