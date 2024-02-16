3rd Assault Brigade shares video from Avdiivka Coke Plant; ceiling falls due to bombing

Fighters of the 3rd Assault Brigade (Screenshot from the video)

The press service of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade published a video from the basements of the Avdiivka Coke and Chemical Plant, where Ukrainian soldiers take shelter from Russian army bombardments.

"Inside the facility, military personnel take cover from constant enemy bombardment while medics stabilize the wounded. This happens even as the ceiling crumbles from the impact of the bombs," the soldiers captioned the video.



The video shows soldiers and medics trying to rest, but their efforts are disrupted by continuous shelling by the occupiers. In one of the frames, a wounded soldier is seen receiving aid.



The brigade's redeployment to the city was officially announced on February 15, though unofficial reports in the media began appearing several days before that.



The Commander of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group, Oleksandr Tarnavsky, announced today that the Ukrainian command had decided to withdraw from the fortified Zenit area in Avdiivka.



The spokesperson for the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade, Oleksandr Borodin, told LIGA.net that the occupiers are attacking in numbers that significantly outnumber the Defense Forces: the ratio is one to seven.



On February 16, the press service of the 3rd Assault Brigade stated that at least 15,000 occupiers opposed the brigade's forces in Avdiivka.