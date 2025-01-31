'Unique development': Ukrainian forces confirm use of drones with FAB-250 bombs – photo

These drones can travel up to 2,000 km and return

Military (Illustrative photo: Territorial Defence Forces)

Ukraine is indeed using drones armed with FAB-250 bombs to strike targets in Russia, the command of the Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

The USF confirmed deploying long-range UAVs capable of carrying 250-kilogram bombs and flying distances of up to 2,000 km with the ability to return.

"This is a unique development that changes the rules of the battlefield. Russian propaganda repeatedly claims to have 'shot down' such drones, but explosions at military-industrial facilities, oil refineries, and ammunition depots tell a different story," the statement reads.

The USF noted that the 14th Separate Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Regiment operators have been striking deep behind enemy lines for over a year, covering hundreds or even thousands of kilometers.

They also urged media representatives to rely on official sources for information.

Earlier, the military portal Defense Express reported that Ukraine's defense forces have been using drones capable of carrying 250-kilogram bombs for some time. According to the outlet, such munitions have struck targets in Russia's Bryansk region.

The report also mentions that in April 2024, Russian sources published photos of a light aircraft, SkyRanger (Swift version), converted into an attack UAV carrying a similar bomb and mount.