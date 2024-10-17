United States continues to cooperate with Ukraine on Victory Plan, other measures also announced

One of the topics of the conversation between Zelenskyy and Biden was the Victory Plan, the spokesman for the State Department confirmed

Matthew Miller (Screenshot from video)

The United States will continue to cooperate with Ukraine on the Victory Plan and additional measures to help secure victory on the battlefield and ensure peace, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said during a briefing.

Miller declined to comment on the details of the Victory Plan, which President Volodymyr Zelenskyy partially presented the day before.

However, Miller noted that the United States continues to work with the Ukrainian government on the plan.

The spokesperson is confident that this was one of the topics discussed during the phone call between President Joe Biden and Zelenskyy.

Additionally, Washington is working with Kyiv on other measures not included in the Victory Plan, which, according to the United States, will give Ukraine the opportunity to win on the battlefield and ensure a just and lasting peace, Miller said.

On October 16, President Zelenskyy presented part of the Victory Plan to the Ukrainian parliament.

The head of state believes that the Victory Plan can help end Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine by no later than 2025.

Ukrainian and American leaders held a phone conversation, during which the United States announced a $425 million military aid package for Ukraine, which includes strengthening air defense capabilities.