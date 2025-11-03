US ambassador to NATO visits Ukraine for the first time

The main topic of the meeting with the NATO delegation was Ukraine's needs for the coming winter, Shmyhal said

Matthew Whitaker and Denys Shmyhal (Photo: Telegram of the latter)

U.S. ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker made his first visit to Ukraine as the head of a NATO delegation. About reported defense minister Denys Shmyhal based on the results of the meeting.

"We focused on innovations and protecting Ukrainian skies from enemy drones and missiles," the official said.

According to him, the main topic of the meeting was Ukraine's needs for the coming winter – the General Staff of the Armed Forces and the Main Intelligence Directorate "provided meaningful reports for partners."

The Ukrainian side emphasized to its colleagues the need for air defense systems and the establishment of layered defense: this includes missiles, interceptor drones and radars.

"Today, Ukraine not only needs help, but is also ready to share its experience in building air defense with allied countries. The free sky must be reliably protected from enemy aggression," Shmyhal summarized.