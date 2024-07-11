US and Germany thwart Russian plot to assassinate Rheinmetall CEO – CNN

According to sources, this assassination attempt was one of a series of Russian plans to kill defense industry executives across Europe

Armin Papperger (Photo: EPA)

In early 2024, American intelligence uncovered a Russian plot to assassinate Armin Papperger, CEO of German weapons manufacturer Rheinmetall, as reported by CNN, citing information from five US and Western officials.

This assassination attempt was one of a series of Russian plans to kill defense industry executives across Europe who were supporting Ukraine's military efforts, according to the sources.

Sources said that when the United States learned about this, they informed Germany, whose security services were able to protect Papperger and foil the plot.

A senior German government official confirmed that Berlin had been warned about this.

The publication noted that the National Security Council refused to comment on the existence of the Russian plot and the US warning to Germany.

However, National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said in her statement: "Russia’s intensifying campaign of subversion is something that we are taking extremely seriously and have been intently focused on over the past few months."

Rheinmetall representative Oliver Hoffmann declined to comment but noted that "the necessary measures are always taken in regular consultation with the security authorities," the publication reported.

The German embassy in Washington declined to comment, the journalists added.

