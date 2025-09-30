US Army must prepare for war – Pentagon chief
US Secretary of Defense Pete Hagel said that US generals should "prepare for war". He said this at a meeting with senior military leaders of the US armed forces in Quantico.
Hegseth noted that from now on, the "sole mission" of the Ministry of War (renamed Ministry of Defense) is to conduct combat operations.
"Prepare for war and prepare for victory – be unwavering and uncompromising in this endeavor. Not because we want war. No one here wants war. But because we love peace," he said .
According to the Pentagon chief, the only people who deserve peace are those who are willing to fight to protect it. He emphasized that he supports relaxing the rules of engagement.
"No more politically correct and excessive rules of engagement... We are unleashing our military to intimidate, demoralize, hunt down and kill our country's enemies... You kill people and destroy things to make a living," Hegseth said .
- on September 25, WP reported, citing its sources, that Hagel had urgently ordered hundreds of US military generals and admirals to gather.
- Unnamed US officials told Reuters that the event would focus on discussing the need to maintain "military spirit." Others said the event, which is expected to last about an hour, could touch on other areas as well..
- According to WP, on September 28,, Trump will also attend Hughes' meeting with top US generals.
