US Army must prepare for war – Pentagon chief

Ministry of War to focus on combat operations and opposes "politically correct" rules of warfare

Pete Hagseth (Photo: ERA/CAROLINE BREHMAN)

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hagel said that US generals should "prepare for war". He said this at a meeting with senior military leaders of the US armed forces in Quantico.

Hegseth noted that from now on, the "sole mission" of the Ministry of War (renamed Ministry of Defense) is to conduct combat operations.

"Prepare for war and prepare for victory – be unwavering and uncompromising in this endeavor. Not because we want war. No one here wants war. But because we love peace," he said .

According to the Pentagon chief, the only people who deserve peace are those who are willing to fight to protect it. He emphasized that he supports relaxing the rules of engagement.

"No more politically correct and excessive rules of engagement... We are unleashing our military to intimidate, demoralize, hunt down and kill our country's enemies... You kill people and destroy things to make a living," Hegseth said .