Reuters has learned why the Pentagon chief summoned hundreds of generals from around the world

Pete Hagseth (Photo: Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA)

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hagesse has ordered hundreds of US generals from around the world to gather urgently in Virginia, with US officials describing the upcoming meeting as a "warrior spirit" gathering. This was reported by Reuters with reference to unnamed US officials.

Hughes summoned U.S. generals and admirals from around the world to a meeting in Virginia on Tuesday, a rare gathering of the nation's military leaders in one place, media reports.

Two interlocutors said the event would focus on discussing the need to maintain a "warrior spirit." Others said that the event, which is expected to last about an hour, could touch on other areas as well.

A third official said that given the number of senior officials who will be in one place, it is likely that significant issues such as the administration's new national defense strategy and the expected reduction in the number of top military positions could be discussed.

"I would not be surprised if there is some kind of surprise during the event. We are not letting our guard down," said one of the officials .

The event is expected to take place at the Marine Corps University in Quantico, officials said.

The article states that the US has troops around the world, including in remote locations such as South Korea, Japan, and the Middle East, commanded by two-, three-, and four-star generals and admirals.

In almost every public speech, the Pentagon chief talks about "warrior spirit" and the need for the US military to have a warrior mentality.

