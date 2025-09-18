Pentagon finalizes the Golden Dome plan

The US Department of Defense finalizes the plan for the Golden Dome missile defense program

Pentagon (Illustrative photo: EPA)

U.S. Space Force General Michael Gatlin finalizes plan for Golden Dome missile defense program. About reports Bloomberg citing a Pentagon statement.

The Pentagon does not currently provide any details on the scope or cost of the Golden Dome program.

"It (the Golden Dome – ed.) is currently undergoing an inspection, and there is no additional information available at this time, so operational security must come first," the Pentagon said in a statement,

In May, U.S. President Donald Trump said that its completion could cost $175 billion.

However, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office believes that the cost of the Golden Dome will be much higher. In particular, the price for the network of interceptors in space alone could reach $542 billion over 20 years.