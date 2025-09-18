Pentagon finalizes the Golden Dome plan
U.S. Space Force General Michael Gatlin finalizes plan for Golden Dome missile defense program. About reports Bloomberg citing a Pentagon statement.
The Pentagon does not currently provide any details on the scope or cost of the Golden Dome program.
"It (the Golden Dome – ed.) is currently undergoing an inspection, and there is no additional information available at this time, so operational security must come first," the Pentagon said in a statement,
In May, U.S. President Donald Trump said that its completion could cost $175 billion.
However, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office believes that the cost of the Golden Dome will be much higher. In particular, the price for the network of interceptors in space alone could reach $542 billion over 20 years.
- on March 22, 2025, CNN reported that uS military officials are trying to develop the Golden Dome missile defense systemand the White House has indicated that it will spare no expense in implementing the program, which is one of the Pentagon's priorities under Trump's presidency.
- may 21, Trump approved the project of the Golden Dome missile shield worth $175 billion. It is estimated that the project can be implemented over 20 years.
- In early August, CNN wrote that the Pentagon had planned its the first test of the Golden Dome before the next presidential election in 2028.
